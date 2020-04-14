WAPAKONETA — Robert J. Gibson, age 101 from Wapakoneta, passed at 4:06 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Auglaize Acres. He was born December 23, 1918 in Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Frank and Chloe (Pierstorff) Gibson. On August 29, 1942 he married Betty L. Phillips and she died September 26, 1988.

He is survived by two sons - Phil A. (Jeanne) Gibson and Robert L. 'Hoot' (Judy) Gibson both of Wapakoneta; a special friend Syl Offenbacher of Indiana; seven grandchildren - Mace Gibson of Wapakoneta; Alison (Brian) Dupes of Wapakoneta; Marla (Jeff) Craig of New Hampshire; Matt (Trisha Elerick) Gibson of Powhatan Point; Scott Gibson of St. Marys; Brenda (Wayne) McCavit of Bryan, and Tom (Bonita Nicodemus) Sprague of Sidney; 16 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren plus one on the way.

Last member of his family! 1 brother and 5 sisters proceeded him in death.

Bob retired from farming and was a Logan Township Trustee for 26 years. He enjoyed fishing with his friends in his younger days. Bob loved spending time with his family.

There will be no public services. He will be buried in Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buckland First Responders or Cridersville EMS.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.