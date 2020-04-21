RUSSELLS POINT — Robert Wayne Gilroy, 70, of Russells Point, OH, passed away, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Wayne was born on November 20, 1949 in Lima, OH, a son of the late Paul A. and Betty Jane Snodgrass Gilroy. He was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Wayne is survived by his long-time companion, Kathy Ogden and several cousins and friends.

Wayne was a 1968 graduate of Waynesfield-Goshen High School. He worked at several factories in the Lima area in his younger years. For more than 30 years, Wayne was an auctioneer around West Central Ohio. He was a member of Indian Lake Eagles Aeries #3615.

Bill Prater will begin graveside services at noon, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield, OH.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.