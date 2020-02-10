BLUFFTON — Robert "Bob" Evan Gratz, 92, of Bluffton died at 5:23 p.m., February 7, 2020. He was born July 9, 1927 in Allen County at the family home to the late Christian and Caddie (Cook) Gratz. Bob graduated from Bluffton High School class of 1945. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and served on the aircraft carrier, USS Bon Homme Richard. On September 6, 1946 he married Dortha Bridenbaugh Gratz. They were married 73 years. Dortha survives along with their three children, Jane (Jim Pickett) Holliday of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Tony (Joyce) Gratz of Bluffton and Nancy (Bill) Bolka of Muncie, Indiana. Bob was the best grandpa to Christian (April) Gratz, Daniel (Joanna) Gratz, Nick (Emily) Holliday, Rachel (Jeremy) Kline, Robert (Teresa) Bolka, Sgt. Nathan Bolka USMC, Karaline Bolka; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Dan Troxel.

Besides being a farmer at heart, Bob hauled milk, was a security guard at Lima State Hospital and retired from Brink's Security. Bob was a lifetime member of Ebenezer Mennonite Church in Bluffton. He enjoyed music serving as church chorister and singing in the choir from the time he was the youngest to the oldest member. He was a member of the Lima Beane Chorus for 25 years, singing and competing in several quartets. Bob enjoyed yardwork, gardening and growing beautiful flowers.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Richard Gratz; three sisters-in-law, Betty Gratz, Thelma Bucher, Anna Ruth Troxel and a brother-in-law, John V. Bucher.

Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Ebenezer Mennonite Church, Bluffton. Pastor Dick Potter officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service.

