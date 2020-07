CRIDERSVILLE — Robert "Bob" D. Green, 54 of Cridersville, Ohio formally of Lima, OH passed away on July 11th, 2020 at 5:23 PM surrounded by his family after an extended battle with cancer.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.