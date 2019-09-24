WAPAKONETA — Robert E. "Bob" Hague, 92, of Wapakoneta, died 5:20 p.m., Mon. Sept. 23, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor with his family at his side. He was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Wapakoneta, the son of Clemens A., Sr. & Clara Koneta (Burden) Hague, who preceded him in death. On April 18, 1953, he married Betty Lou Vondenhuevel, and she survives.

Other survivors include, a daughter, Carol Sue (Richard) Dorsett, Wapakoneta, 3 grandchildren, Bobi Jo (Matt) Young, Mitchell Dorsett, & Madeline Dorsett, 3 great grandchildren, Chance Moore, Crystal Moore, & Christopher Moore.

He was preceded in death by 3 children, Shirley Ann Hague, Dorothy Lynn Dorsett, & Donald Lee Hague and 2 brothers, Clemens A. Hague, Jr., and James E. Hague.

Bob retired in 1992 as a mechanic from Ford Motor Co., Lima Engine Plant, after 20 years of service. He was a 1945 graduate of Blume High School, and a U.S. Army veteran of W.W. II.

Bob was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, and the Buckeye Farm

Antiques. He enjoyed playing the spoons, camping, and blue grass music. He and his wife Betty attended blue grass concerts for over 20 years.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Sat. Sept. 28, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steven Nelson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m. Fri, and 9:30 a.m. until time of service, Sat. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.