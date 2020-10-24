1/1
Robert Hamood
WESTLAKE, OH. — Robert Allen Hamood, 87 of Westlake, OH passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ames Hospice in Westlake, OH. He was born in St. Paul, MN on August 21, 1933. He moved to White Sulphur Springs, WV in 1943.

Mr. Hamood was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on a destroyer. After training along the East Coast, the ship sailed from the home port of Norfolk and joined the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. Bob was discharged in 1954 and entered Marshall college on the G.I. Bill.

Bob graduated with honors from Marshall University and earned his master's degree from Toledo University. He taught Marketing and Sales Management at the Ohio State University branch in Lima, OH and also taught at the Lima Technical School. He was in sales and management for Island Creek Coal Company before joining Westinghouse in 1969 where he held various professional and management positions before retiring as Sales Manager for the Electrical Materials Division in Abingdon, VA.

Bob was involved in school and church activities in each community that he lived in and he was also involved in several business organizations. He enjoyed working in the yard, traveling and music. But above all, Bob loved his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Carol (nee Robertson); loving children Robert (Michelle) of Apopka, FL and Steven (Melissa) of Bay Village, OH; cherished granddaughter Sydney Hamood of Apopka, FL; dear siblings Roger Hamood (Cheri) of Martinsburg, WV, Patricia McCory of Brunswick, GA and Sylvia Collins of Las Vegas, NV; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Karim and Helen (nee Fairbanks) Hamood.

Memorial contributions may be forwarded to a church or a charity of your own choosing.

Bob has requested that no memorial services are to be held. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online at www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

