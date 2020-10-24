1/1
Robert Hamood
1933 - 2020
WESTLAKE, OH. — Robert Allen Hamood, 87 of Westlake, OH passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ames Hospice in Westlake, OH. He was born in St. Paul, MN on August 21, 1933. He moved to White Sulphur Springs, WV in 1943.

Mr. Hamood was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on a destroyer. After training along the East Coast, the ship sailed from the home port of Norfolk and joined the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. Bob was discharged in 1954 and entered Marshall college on the G.I. Bill.

Bob graduated with honors from Marshall University and earned his master's degree from Toledo University. He taught Marketing and Sales Management at the Ohio State University branch in Lima, OH and also taught at the Lima Technical School. He was in sales and management for Island Creek Coal Company before joining Westinghouse in 1969 where he held various professional and management positions before retiring as Sales Manager for the Electrical Materials Division in Abingdon, VA.

Bob was involved in school and church activities in each community that he lived in and he was also involved in several business organizations. He enjoyed working in the yard, traveling and music. But above all, Bob loved his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Carol (nee Robertson); loving children Robert (Michelle) of Apopka, FL and Steven (Melissa) of Bay Village, OH; cherished granddaughter Sydney Hamood of Apopka, FL; dear siblings Roger Hamood (Cheri) of Martinsburg, WV, Patricia McCory of Brunswick, GA and Sylvia Collins of Las Vegas, NV; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Karim and Helen (nee Fairbanks) Hamood.

Memorial contributions may be forwarded to a church or a charity of your own choosing.

Bob has requested that no memorial services are to be held. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online at www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2020
What an amazing life your husband and you built together. 66 years of marriage is a testament to your vows, friendship and love. I saw Steve's smile in his as soon as I looked at his photo too. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Our thoughts and our prayers are with your family and you.
Julie Milkie
Family Friend
October 22, 2020
Carol, sorry to hear about the loss of your husband. The two of you had a wonderful life together and he will always be with you. If I can help in anyway please let me know. Jeanne Williams
Jeanne Williams
Family Friend
October 21, 2020
Sending are deepest condolences with love the Mangus family
Mark Mangus
Family
October 19, 2020
My loving father-in-law will be forever in our hearts. His wit, sense of humor and love of yard work was certainly passed down to Steve. Bob will be missed by his family, and most of all, his wife and best friend of 66 years Carol. God bless.
Melissa Hamood
Family
October 19, 2020
Peace to you and your family.
Jen and Lawrence Kuh
Neighbor
October 19, 2020
I'm sorry for your lost. Bob was always smiling and friendly. I know his family will miss him. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Ruth White
Friend
October 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers comfort and peace to the Hamood family. My memories of Bob (Mr. Hamood) will always be that of a man that demonstrated the patience and grace tought by our savior Jesus. Such a genuinely nice and thoughtful man.
Bruce Brown
Family Friend
October 20, 2020
Sending your family so much love during this difficult time. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Rebecca Carey
Friend
October 20, 2020
Wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time. My heart goes out to you and your family. Sending you healing prayers and comforting hugs. Love always, Matt and Gretchen Jasnich
Gretchen Jasnich
Friend
