LIMA — Robert Lee Hare died at 7:15 a.m. July 20, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. Burial will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.