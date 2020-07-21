1/1
Robert Hare
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Robert Lee Hare, 80, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio. He and Rosemary (Buerger) Hare graduated from Kenton High School as high school sweethearts and as of Monday July 20,2020 he and Rosemary had been married for a loving 63 years. She survives him in Lima, Ohio.

Robert was born on January 17, 1940, in Kenton, Ohio, to the late Conard and Gladys (Linington) Hare.

Robert grew up as a farmer and then began to work at Modern Finance Company. He later became the owner of John P. Timmerman Company and then started Quality Mechanical Services, in which he retired. He was a lifelong member the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed working as well as helping other people in their business ventures.

He is survived by his wife; children; Debra (Wes)Howe and Robert Jr. (Julia) Hare; four grandchildren, Brock (Amanda) Howe, Shay (Becky) Howe, Josh (Tiffany) Hare, Jordan (Michelle) Hare; and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lauren Hare.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be Thursday, July 23. 2020 at 1pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor Jon Buerger will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Service
01:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Dear Rosemary, Deb and Bob, Jr., I was so sorry to hear about Bob. So many memories from years ago, always had a smile for everyone. He was a very special person. Thinking of you all during this difficult time.

Laura (Crider) Hunsaker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved