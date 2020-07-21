Robert Hare

LIMA — Robert Lee Hare, 80, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio. He and Rosemary (Buerger) Hare graduated from Kenton High School as high school sweethearts and as of Monday July 20,2020 he and Rosemary had been married for a loving 63 years. She survives him in Lima, Ohio.

Robert was born on January 17, 1940, in Kenton, Ohio, to the late Conard and Gladys (Linington) Hare.

Robert grew up as a farmer and then began to work at Modern Finance Company. He later became the owner of John P. Timmerman Company and then started Quality Mechanical Services, in which he retired. He was a lifelong member the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed working as well as helping other people in their business ventures.

He is survived by his wife; children; Debra (Wes)Howe and Robert Jr. (Julia) Hare; four grandchildren, Brock (Amanda) Howe, Shay (Becky) Howe, Josh (Tiffany) Hare, Jordan (Michelle) Hare; and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lauren Hare.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be Thursday, July 23. 2020 at 1pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor Jon Buerger will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.