Robert Hatcher

LIMA — Robert E. Hatcher, Sr., 66 of Lima, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 7:01 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. He was born on November 28, 1953 in Kenton, OH to the late James and Stella {Gibson} Hatcher. On June 4, 1983, he married Karen {Felver} Golden, who survives him in Lima.

He is also survived by his sons: Robbie Eugene Hatcher Jr., Bobby Golden, Darold and Jennifer Golden, Michael Lewis Hatcher, and Joey and Brenda Golden; grandchildren: Mercedes Marie Hatcher, Austin Cole Gilroy, Tyler Scott Golden, Morgan Alexis Golden, Ciera Nicole Hatcher, Lauren Elizabeth Hatcher, Jordan Curtis Hatcher, Cyrenity Storm Hatcher, Robert Joey "RJ" Golden, and Kylie Marie Golden; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jim "Bo" Hatcher, Lauretta Hatcher Collins, Gary Hatcher, Becky Brill, and Nevin Taylor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Carlos Taylor and Billy Jo Hatcher, and step-mother Julie Parthmore Hatcher.

Robert was a retired hot rod builder and loved building hot rods with his best friend Bob Meeker. He enjoyed music, especially Bluegrass, Bible readings, watching Street Outlaws on TV, and spending time with his family.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ark of the Covenant Baptist Church, 2106 Reese Ave. Lima, OH where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Rev. Arnold Wright will officiate. The Secret Sisters will hold an open dinner at the church immediately following the service.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.