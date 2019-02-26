FORT JENNINGS — Robert H. Heitmeyer, 79, of Ft. Jennings, passed away on February 23, 2019, at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center in Surprise, Arizona where he spent the winters with his wife. He was born on May 20, 1939, to Elmer and Verona (Neidert) Heitmeyer. On December 31st 1960, he married Marilyn Luebrecht. She preceded him in death April 6, 1982. On November 2, 1984, he married Dianne Fought. She survives in Ft. Jennings. He is survived by four daughters; Deb (Ed) Schimmoeller of Ft. Jennings, Denise (Jay) McGue of New Knoxville, Cathy (Troy) Zeller of Paulding and Jennifer (Dale) Neidert of Ft. Jennings; two sons, Dwight (Michelle) Heitmeyer, Steven (Jane) Mox both of Ft. Jennings; one brother, Larry (Karen) Heitmeyer of Ft. Jennings; 16 grandchildren, Kyle (Amanda) Schimmoeller of Findlay, Cory Schimmoeller of Cincinnati, Cassandra and Adam McGue both of New Knoxville, Amber (Austin) Miller of Ottoville, Andrea (Brian Wurst) Heitmeyer, Alexandria (Alex Redmond) Heitmeyer of Bowling Green, Wesley (Kass) Zeller of West Unity, IN, Bailey Zeller of Delphos, Jess (Blaize) Vogelsong of Fostoria, Cody (Alainna) Mox of Ottawa, Jeremy (Ashley) Neidert of Fort Jennings, Nicholas (Mollie) Neidert of Ft. Jennings, Tyler (Eden) Neidert of Fort Jennings, and Jordan Neidert and Faith Neidert both of Fort Jennings and 6 great grandchildren with two on the way.

Preceding him in death are his parents and brother Ron Heitmeyer.

Bob was the owner of The Strawberry Express, The Frontier Village, and The Frontier Theaters in Lima and Kenton. In 1994, he started the Fox TV station in Lima. He retired in 2001. He retired in 1981, from Clark Equipment as Vice President of Marketing and Sales for North America.

Bob was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a 1957 graduate of Fort Jennings High School. He was in the United States Army from 1957-1959, stationed in Germany as an MP attached to General Omara.

Bob loved to golf and winter in Arizona to avoid the Ohio winters. He loved to cruise in his 1991 red Miata. He was an active contributor to St. Jude and Lima Food bank. His biggest hobby was being there when people needed him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Father Charles Obinwa will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery where the military grave side rites will be conducted by Delphos and Ottoville. Visitation will be on Saturday March 2, 2019, from 2-8 and Sunday from 3-7 with a parish wake at 6:30 on Sunday, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Cemetery or St. Jude.

