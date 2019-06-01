COLDWATER — Robert Joseph Hempfling, 71, of Coldwater, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems in Lima.

He was born October 28, 1947, in Lima to Oscar and Marcella (Rahrig) Hempfling. They both preceded him in death.

he is survived by three sisters, Alice Schroeder of Columbus Grove, Angela Schroeder of Bluffton, Velma Kill of Wapakoneta; one brother, Steven (Cathy) Hempfling of Mariposa, Ca; one step-sister, Jane Freund of Cleveland; and two step-brothers, James ( Mary) Freund of Elida and Robert (Pat) Freund of Sidney.

He is also preceded in death by his step-mother, Gertrude Hempfling, Brothers, Gerard and Ralph Hempfling; step-brother, Thomas Freund; and brothers-in-law, Melvin and Walter Schroeder.

He was a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. Robert had retired from Copeland Corp. in Sidney, Ohio.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. Father Scott Perry will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. A parish wake will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's choice.

