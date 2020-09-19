1/1
Robert Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CRIDERSVILLE — Robert L. Henderson, 79, passed away September 16, 2020, at his home, after a courageous 18-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Rob was born October 20, 1940, in Helena, Ohio, to Joe and Hazel (Saam) Henderson, who preceded him in death.

On January 17, 1959, he married Janice (Terflinger) Henderson, who survives him in Cridersville.

Rob was self-employed; he built and remodeled houses. He enjoyed gardening, his trees and his calves. Rob enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Rob is survived by his children, Cathy (Calvin) Smith, Robert L. "Bob" (Judy) Henderson, Jr. and Michelle (Steve) Ackerman; 10 grandchildren;18 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Young; brother, Joe "Tom" Henderson and his loyal dog, Buddy. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Binkley-Trafzer, sister-in-law, Reva Henderson and brothers-in-law, Benny Young, Carl Binkley, Sr. and Fred Trafzer.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved