Robert Henderson

CRIDERSVILLE — Robert L. Henderson, 79, passed away September 16, 2020, at his home, after a courageous 18-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Rob was born October 20, 1940, in Helena, Ohio, to Joe and Hazel (Saam) Henderson, who preceded him in death.

On January 17, 1959, he married Janice (Terflinger) Henderson, who survives him in Cridersville.

Rob was self-employed; he built and remodeled houses. He enjoyed gardening, his trees and his calves. Rob enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Rob is survived by his children, Cathy (Calvin) Smith, Robert L. "Bob" (Judy) Henderson, Jr. and Michelle (Steve) Ackerman; 10 grandchildren;18 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Young; brother, Joe "Tom" Henderson and his loyal dog, Buddy. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Binkley-Trafzer, sister-in-law, Reva Henderson and brothers-in-law, Benny Young, Carl Binkley, Sr. and Fred Trafzer.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.