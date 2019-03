LIMA — Robert Joe Hixon, 91, died March 15, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Baptist Church. Pastor Matthew Oliver will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel, and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.