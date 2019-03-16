LIMA — Robert Joe Hixon departed this life on March 15, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born July 15, 1927 in Claremont Township, Richland County IL, the third son of Charles and Cora Atkins Hixon. He married Geneva Williams of Hord July 8, 1949. She preceded him in death July 10, 2018.

Surviving are 2 sons, David Joseph (Brenda) Hixon of Westerville OH and Mark Alan (Lisa) Hixon of Taylor MI, two granddaughters, Dr. Jennifer Lyn (Michael ) Mangino of Cincinnati OH and Emily Amanda (Matthew) Patrick of Columbus, OH, 3 great grandsons, Michael David Mangino and Thomas Joseph Mangino of Cincinnati OH and Maxwell Jude Patrick of Columbus OH. He dearly loved his family. Also surviving are one brother, Roy Lee (Pauline) Hixon of Claremont IL, and one sister Leona Mae (David "Luke") Lucas of Mattoon IL, two sister-in-laws, Barbara Hixon of Claremont IL and Linda Hixon of Flat Rock IL, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife were four brothers, Charles Jr. Hixon, Marion Clark Hixon, Jack Richard Hixon, and Raymond Dee Hixon, and two sister-in-laws, Marie Rogers Hixon and Mary Case Hixon.

After Joe graduated from Olney Twp High School in 1944 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving in 1945-1946.

He was a life member of VFW Post 1275 Lima OH and was a former member of the American Legion and VFW post in Olney IL.

Joe was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church of Lima Oh. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as gardening and traveling the country in the family motor home with his wife, family and friends. He traveled to all of the US states except Delaware and Hawaii, as well as most of the Canadian provinces. He belonged to the Tri-State Gun Collectors Club of Lima Oh and to the NRA.

In 1986 Joe retired as a supervisor in the production department from Standard Oil of Ohio (Vistron) in Lima OH after 26 years. He had worked for Sohio Pipe Line at Clay City IL for over 4 years before transferring to Sohio Chemical. He also had assignments in Turkey in 1985 and 1986. After his retirement, he spent a short time in India as a consultant for a large chemical company. He worked part time as a crop insurance adjuster from 1994-2010, and worked part time as a self employed carpenter for many years.

Funeral service will be held March 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Grace Baptist Church. Officiating the service will be Pastor Matthew Oliver.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service, with VFW Post 1275 and active duty Marines performing the military honors.

Friends may call on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOME, EASTSIDE CHAPEL and then one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, or to the .

