BLUFFTON — Robert W. Hower, 92, passed away November 21, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Bob was born August 21, 1928, in Bedminster, Pennsylvania to the late William and Clara (Schwartz) Hower. He married A. Jean Roark Hower who preceded him in death.

Bob graduated from Bangor High School in Pennsylvania. He received his Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Bluffton College and later his teaching certificate from Ohio Northern University. Bob retired from Bath High School where he taught graphic arts. He regularly attended Methodist churches wherever he was located. Bob loved oil painting especially landscapes always giving away his paintings as gifts. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, snow skiing, working on cars, visiting people and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Bob was a member of Bluffton Golf Club, the VFW in Ada and the American Legion in Bluffton. He was an Army veteran serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include three daughters, Cathy Patton of Marysville, Ohio, Beth A. (Lawrence) Hower-Brown of Delphos, Paula R. (Douglas) Hughes of Harrod; six grandchildren, Allison (Jerry) Myers, Adam Austin, Alexandria (Eric Buescher) Brown, Hayden Brown, Nicole (Mike) Bailey, Zachary (Danielle) Hughes and four great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Whitlee Jane Hughes; a brother, Herbert Hower; and two sisters, Marjorie Perry and Marie Kester.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Bluffton. Pastor Kevin Mohr officiating. Burial will be in Allentown Cemetery with military rites following the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed on Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Lung Association.

