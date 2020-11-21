1/1
Robert Hower
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BLUFFTON — Robert W. Hower, 92, passed away November 21, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Bob was born August 21, 1928, in Bedminster, Pennsylvania to the late William and Clara (Schwartz) Hower. He married A. Jean Roark Hower who preceded him in death.

Bob graduated from Bangor High School in Pennsylvania. He received his Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Bluffton College and later his teaching certificate from Ohio Northern University. Bob retired from Bath High School where he taught graphic arts. He regularly attended Methodist churches wherever he was located. Bob loved oil painting especially landscapes always giving away his paintings as gifts. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, snow skiing, working on cars, visiting people and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Bob was a member of Bluffton Golf Club, the VFW in Ada and the American Legion in Bluffton. He was an Army veteran serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include three daughters, Cathy Patton of Marysville, Ohio, Beth A. (Lawrence) Hower-Brown of Delphos, Paula R. (Douglas) Hughes of Harrod; six grandchildren, Allison (Jerry) Myers, Adam Austin, Alexandria (Eric Buescher) Brown, Hayden Brown, Nicole (Mike) Bailey, Zachary (Danielle) Hughes and four great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Whitlee Jane Hughes; a brother, Herbert Hower; and two sisters, Marjorie Perry and Marie Kester.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Bluffton. Pastor Kevin Mohr officiating. Burial will be in Allentown Cemetery with military rites following the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed on Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Lung Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved