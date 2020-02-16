LIMA — Robert E. "Bob" Huddleston, age 94, was reunited with his Sweetheart on Valentine's Day at 4:40 pm Friday, February 14, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Bob was born November 3, 1925 in Toledo, OH, to the late Ernest and Gladys (Stacey) Huddleston. On May 22, 1948 he married the love of his life Agnes M. "Micki" (Heckman) Huddleston who preceded him in death on December 25, 2018.

Bob was a graduate of Toledo Scott High School. He proudly served in the United States Marines during World War II, serving in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Bob came to Lima to play minor league baseball and enjoyed telling stories to his children and grandchildren about his glory days, playing against Satchel Paige and appearing in the same publication as Mickey Mantle for his batting average. He retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked as a Time Keeper. He enjoyed golf, playing cards and was a member of the Lima Eagles Aeries #370 and the American Legion Post #96. Bob was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He especially loved spending time with his family and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by five children, Cheryl (Larry) Mast of Lecanto, FL, Kay (Scott) Spallinger of Wapakoneta, Mike (Deb) Huddleston of Lima, Dave Huddleston of Lima and Rose (Bill) Taflinger of Lima; nine grandchildren, Tammy Huddleston, Heather (Tony) Daley, Brian (Kristen) Spallinger, Scott (Brittney) Huddleston, Brooke (Ben) Hedges, Katie (Matt) Pickens, Danielle (Matt) Spragg, Billy (Claire) Taflinger, Nick Taflinger; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Marissa Daley, Makenna Daley, Zachary Spallinger, Cameron Spallinger, Andrew Spallinger, Ashton Huddleston, Brody Huddleston, Harper Huddleston, LuLu Hedges, Henry Hedges, Nola Hedges, Charlie Spragg, and Hattie Rae Hedges; brother-in-law, Frank (Gerry) Heckman of Southern Ranges, FL; sister-in-law, Ann Crider of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a Son, Robert E. "Bobby" Huddleston on June 10, 1997; two brothers, Don Huddleston and Ron Huddleston; three brothers-in-law, Red Heckman, Bill E.Heckman, Jim Heckman and a sister-in-law, Alice Snyder.

Private graveside services will be held in Gethsemani Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 19, at the Lima Eagles, 800 West Robb Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, 523 N. West Street, Lima, Ohio 45801 or Putman County Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

