LIMA — Robert W. "Bob" Humes, 67, died at 10:13 p.m. Oct. 13, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at New Hope Christian Center, Lima. Pastors Neal Whitney and Kelly Waltz will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Christian Center.