LIMA — Mr. Robert L. Jackson, Jr., age 88, passed from this life on Friday, April 17, 2020, at approximately 6:58 am. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born in Griffin, Georgia on July 8, 1931 to Robert Lee and Mary (Marshall) Jackson both parents preceded him in death.

On July 10, 1956 he was united in holy matrimony to Gloria J. Banks, she preceded him in death.

He retired from the Ford Engine Plant and was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Second Baptist Church. He was also a member of American Legion Post #96 and V.F.W. Post #1911.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; John E. Jackson of Marion, Ohio. 3 daughters; Betty Mines of Lima. Denise Hill (Thaddeus) of Detroit, MI and Mary A. Baker (Tracy) of Sacramento, CA. 3 grandchildren; James Jackson, Richard Jackson and Johnnie Jackson. 4 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A brother; Charles T. Jackson (Delia) of South San Francisco, CA. 2 sisters; Mary Frances Threte of Indianapolis, IN and Mildred Jackson of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 grandsons; Ryan Heath and Stephen Glover, Jr. A brother; John E. Jackson.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. John E. Kidd, officiating.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

