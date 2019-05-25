LIMA — Robert "Bob" S. Jordan, age 85, passed away May 22, 2019, at 7:30 pm, at his residence surrounded by his family. Bob was born September 2, 1933, in Lima, OH, to Zoli and Florence (Halker) Jordan who preceded him in death. On August 15, 1953, he married Patricia A. (Brown) Jordan who survives in Lima, OH.

Bob was a 1952 graduate of Lima South High School. He then entered the U.S. Army and proudly served his country while he was stationed in Germany. Once he returned home, he took a position as a skilled tradesman with the Lima Ford Engine Plant where he worked for 39 years retiring in 1999. He was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church and the Eagles Aerie #370. Bob loved to fish, take vacations and most of all spend time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children: Mike (Stephanie) Jordan of Lima, OH, Jim (Lisa) Jordan of Wapakoneta, OH, Bill (Michelle Staver) Jordan of Lima, OH, and Linda (Bruce Barley) Jordan of Lima, OH, 18 grandchildren: Brian, Nicole, Adam, Scott, Lindsay, Joshua, Alysha, Jodi, Jamie, Rachelle, Jonathan, Christopher, Jessica, Jackson, Samantha, Klarc, Peggy and Kaya, 31 great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter (on the way). He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan M. Sweigart, a granddaughter, Breanne Jordan, a grandson, Bowe Sweigart, a sister, Mary Alice (James "Bid") Mawhorr-Belmont and an infant brother, Joseph Jordan.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the St. Rose Catholic Church. Officiating the Mass will be Fr. David Ross. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery following the service where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the VFW #1275.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Following visitation there will be an 8 pm Parish Wake Service.