OTTAWA — Robert E. Kahle, 76 of Ottawa died 10:50 p.m. January 25, 2020 at St Rita's Medical Center of Lima. He was born February 20, 1943 in Detroit, MI to the late Amos and Martha (Kreinbrink) Kahle.

He is preceded in death by a brother: Ronald Kahle.

Robert was a member of St Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and loved to work at his job at Brookhill Industries. He enjoyed bowling and conversations with his friends and family.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Cemetery, Cuba. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, OTTAWA, OHIO.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to Putnam County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com