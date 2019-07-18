Robert Kave (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Obituary
DELPHOS — Robert Kave age 59, of Delphos passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 5:42 p.m. at his residence. He was born March 1, 1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late Robert Lavern and Frances Irene Louper Kave, Sr. He married Staci D. Parker Oct. 9, 1994 and she survives in Delphos.

Bob enjoyed old cars, building and painting models, 4 wheeling, camping, fishing, hunting and campfires. He was a practical joker and loved to make people laugh.

Additional survivors include children: Robert Kave, III of Delphos, Joshua Kave of Hollister, CA, Tabitha (John) Pitson of Pacifica, CA; 4 grandchildren: Ashley, Kyle, Damien & Zuri; a brother James (Sabrina) Kave of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Everett Kave.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. A celebration of life will follow at 4:00.Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
Published in The Lima News from July 18 to July 19, 2019
