Robert Kent

LIMA — Robert L. Kent age 70, of Lima passed away 3:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Lima Manor. He was born Dec. 5, 1949 in Lima to the late Oliver and Margaret Lugard Stoup Kent.

Robert had been a window dresser\designer in Manhattan and then came back to Lima and retired from Regal Cinemas. He enjoyed home interior designing and was very artistic. He was an excellent cook, loved films, flamingos and being on Facebook. He had a bachelors degree from Ohio University and a masters in fine arts from the University of Cincinnati.

Survivors include his partner of 32 years David Riegle and a half-brother John Davis. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Don and Ronald Kent.

Private family services will be held and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com