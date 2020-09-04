1/1
Robert Kent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Robert L. Kent age 70, of Lima passed away 3:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Lima Manor. He was born Dec. 5, 1949 in Lima to the late Oliver and Margaret Lugard Stoup Kent.

Robert had been a window dresser\designer in Manhattan and then came back to Lima and retired from Regal Cinemas. He enjoyed home interior designing and was very artistic. He was an excellent cook, loved films, flamingos and being on Facebook. He had a bachelors degree from Ohio University and a masters in fine arts from the University of Cincinnati.

Survivors include his partner of 32 years David Riegle and a half-brother John Davis. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Don and Ronald Kent.

Private family services will be held and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved