ST MARYS — Robert D. "Kitzy" Kitzmiller, 83, of St. Marys, died at 6:35 p.m. February 26, 2020 at the Grande Lake Health Care Center in St. Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. March 3, 2020 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with the Rev. Barry Stechscheulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, St. Marys.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.