LIMA — Robert Lee "Bob" Knupp, 81, died at 8:01 a.m. May 14, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Private services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Mike Huffaker will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery. A live stream will be available on the funeral home's Facebook page. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.



