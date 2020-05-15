Robert Knupp
LIMA — Robert Lee "Bob" Knupp, 81, died at 8:01 a.m. May 14, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Private services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Mike Huffaker will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery. A live stream will be available on the funeral home's Facebook page. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Published in The Lima News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
