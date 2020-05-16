Robert Knupp
LIMA — Robert Lee "Bob" Knupp, age 81, was called home to the Lord on his and Ginny's anniversary at 8:01 am Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Bob was born February 23, 1939 in Lima, OH, to Gail Knupp and Thelma (Holland) Knupp Chidester who both preceded him in death. On May 14, 1960 he married the love of his life Virginia "Ginny" R. (Morgan) Knupp. Bob attended Bath High School. He retired from Scot Lad / Roundy's in June of 1996 after 37 years of service. Bob was a devoted member of the Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren for many years. He especially loved tinkering around the house and taking care of his lawn and cars. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Virginia R. "Ginny" Knupp of Lima; two children, Barbara A. "Barb" (Billy Irons-d) Knupp of Lima and Rev. Keith A. (Shellie) Knupp of North Tonawanda, NY; four grandchildren, Alicia Irons, Christopher rKnupp, Benjamin Knupp and Marcus Irons; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wilma Eckman of Decatur, IN and Diane Sawyer of Lima and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his step-dad, William "Bill" Chidester and brother-in-law, Cal Eckman. Private family services will begin at 2:00 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Mike Huffaker will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by visiting the funeral homes Facebook page which may be accessed by going to our website ww Memorial contributions may be made to the Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren, 399 E. Bluelick Road, Lima, Ohio 45801. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. w.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Published in The Lima News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
MAY
18
Service
02:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
