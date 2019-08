ST. MARYS — Robert L. Koeper, 68, died at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home. Kevin Koeper will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.