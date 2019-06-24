LIMA — Robert James Kondas, Jr. 65 of Lima passed away 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence. Bobby was born January 19, 1954 in Painesville, OH to Robert and Catherine (Kessler) Kondas, with Robert, Sr. surviving. On April 4, 1990 he married Cynthia Rea and she survives.

He is survived by his children: Cassandra (Greg), and their children: Damon Bailey, Annaliese, and Dominic; Claire, and her children: Cody and Taylor; Robert J Kondas III (DeeDee), and their children: Amber, Byran, and Robert J Kondas IV; Noah (Renee), and their children: Gracie, Carleigh, Mackenzie, Brayden, and Lyla; and Isaiah. He is also survived by his siblings: Cindy (Bob) Foreman, David (Sharmaine) Kondas, Mary Beth Daves, Susan (Rick) Auer, and many special nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother & father-in-law: William and Patricia Rea.

He retired from Shell, where he was the senior Transportation Analyst. He the former owner of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. His favorite job was at the Honda Center in Defiance. He was an avid golfer having made 5 holes-in-one during his lifetime. He loved the Cleveland Browns, Notre Dame Irish, and the Cleveland Indians.

A Celebration of his life will be held at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Rita's Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com