LIMA — Robert J. Kondas, Sr., 94, of Lima, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on October 26, 2019, at the CHP Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. He was born September 19, 1925 in Ashtabula, Ohio to the late Stephen and Julia (Hornyack) Kondas. On July 31, 1948, he married Catherine Rose Kessler who passed away, October 11, 2010.

Mr. Kondas retired in 1985 as Operations Manager at City Loan & Savings Co. Over a period of 36 years he held several positions including Manager of offices, located in Medina, Kent, Barberton and Defiance, Ohio. He was also a Supervisor of Loan Officers in the state of Texas for the Commercial Credit Co., a parent company of City Loan.

Upon retirement, he was employed as Manager of the Oaks Golf Course and held that position until 1998.

He was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Lima Eagles #370, BPO Elks #54 where he was a life time member. He was an avid golfer and continued his membership at the Oaks Golf Club.

His survivors include a son, David (Sharmaine) of Defiance, Ohio; three daughters, Cynthia (Bob) Foreman of Apollo Beach, FL, Marybeth Daves of Houston, TX, Sue (Rick) Auer of Lyons, Colorado and a daughter-in-law Cindi Kondas of Lima. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert J. Kondas, Jr who passed away June 22, 2019; three brothers and six sisters.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, family and friends may call one hour prior to the time of the service. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Gethsemani Cemetery at Sermon of the Mount Mausoleum, Lima.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHP Inpatient Hospice 6817 St Rt 66 N Defiance, Ohio 43512.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Kondas family. Online condolences can be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com