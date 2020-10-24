1/1
Robert Lally Jr.
OTTAWA — Robert M. Lally, Jr. LTC, USAR (RET), 87 of Ottawa, formerly of Dayton died 7:15 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born October 22, 1933, in Dayton to the late Robert M. Sr. and F. Elizabeth (Reese) Lally. On January 31, 1959 he married Violet J. "Jackie" Tague. She died March 7, 2009.

Survivors include two children: Michael (Shena) Lally of Dayton and Suzanne (Scott) Ketner of Ottawa; four grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew, Megan and Isabella; and two great-grandchildren: Urijah and Brayven.

He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kirstie Lally.

Robert retired from the City of Dayton in the Finance Department and retired from the US Army Reserves. He was a 1952 graduate of Chaminade High School in Dayton and received his BS from the University of Dayton in 1956. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Robert was an avid collector of firefighting memorabilia. He greatly enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. The family would like to thank the Meadows of Ottawa for the compassionate care they gave Robert.

A private mass will be at St. John the Baptist Church, with Fr. Tony Fortman and Fr. Steve Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Box 21 Rescue Squad Inc., P.O. Box 21, Dayton, OH 45401-0021 or The Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1903, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
