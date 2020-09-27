LIMA — Mr. Robert Lee, age 73, passed from this life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at approximately 9:36 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on November 16, 1946 in Glendora, Mississippi to the union of Willie and Irene (Pigee) Lee, Sr., both parents preceded him in death.

On April 8, 1998 he was united in holy matrimony to Tracy Mays; she survives in Lima.

Mr. Lee retired from General Dynamics after 35 years of service. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and many other medals. He was the past commander of V.F.W. Post 1911. He was the recipient of Oliver (Buffy) Lee Award, a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. Robert accepted Christ at an early age at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He united with the Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church in Lima under Rev. Robert Toney.

Besides his loving wife Tracy, he leaves to cherish his precious memory, 2 sons; Deji Lee and Lonny Lee both of Toledo, OH. 3 stepchildren; Edmond Jordan of Toledo, OH. Terrance Mays of Harrisburg, PA and Doretha McKinny of Toledo, OH. 10 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. 2 sisters; Hattie Malone (Alvin Rogers) of Kansas City, KS and Carrie Morgan (John) of Fisher, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in 2 brothers; Willie Lee, Jr. and Jim Lee.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Interment – Memorial Park Cemetery

Military Rites - V.F.W. 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the LEE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com