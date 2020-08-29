1/
Robert Lhamon
1938 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Robert D. "Bob" Lhamon, 82, of Wapakoneta, died 7:05 p.m. Wed. Aug. 26, 2020, at the Cridersville Healthcare Center. He was born July 21, 1938, in Waynesfield, OH, the son of Russel & Goldie (Lingenfilter) Lhamon, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include, his life partner, Patricia Lhamon, Wapakoneta, 4 children, Tammy Whitermere, Wapakoneta, Douglas Lhamon, Myrtle Beach, SC, Jodi Lhamon, Cridersville, Jeffrey Lhamon, Lima, 18 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother.

He was preceded in death by a great grandchild, a brother, and a sister.

Bob retired from truck driving and enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on lawn mowers, and fishing. He was a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles Aerie #691.

A private family service will be held. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
