WAPAKONETA — Robert D. "Bob" Lhamon, 82, of Wapakoneta, died 7:05 p.m. Wed. Aug. 26, 2020, at the Cridersville Healthcare Center. He was born July 21, 1938, in Waynesfield, OH, the son of Russel & Goldie (Lingenfilter) Lhamon, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include, his life partner, Patricia Lhamon, Wapakoneta, 4 children, Tammy Whitermere, Wapakoneta, Douglas Lhamon, Myrtle Beach, SC, Jodi Lhamon, Cridersville, Jeffrey Lhamon, Lima, 18 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother.

He was preceded in death by a great grandchild, a brother, and a sister.

Bob retired from truck driving and enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on lawn mowers, and fishing. He was a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles Aerie #691.

A private family service will be held. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.