LIMA — Robert "Bob" Lee Liddle, 84, of Lima, passed away at 2:55 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville Senior Life Community.

He was born on January 10, 1935 in Lima, to Donald and Ida (James) Liddle, who both preceded him in death. He was married to Alda Beizais, who survives in Lima.

Bob proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He was the owner/operator of Brandon Screen Printing for 50 years.

In his younger years, he was very active in both acting and helping at The Encore Theater. He was a hot air balloon owner and pilot. He enjoyed playing tennis, snow and water skiing, shooting trap and Bob loved spending time with his family fishing and boating at Lake Erie.

Surviving in addition to his wife Alda Liddle are his daughters Tiffini (Jim) Placie and Heather Liddle; his son Eric Liddle; his grandson Jake Liddle all of Lima.

There will be no visitation and a private entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum with family and closest friends on September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am.

