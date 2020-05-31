Robert Lones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIMA — Robert Donovan Lones, 77, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Robert was born on March 1, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donovan A. and Dorothy (Truesdale) Lones. He married Diana L. (Newman) Lones, who just passed on May 28, 2020. Robert was a construction worker for Tuttle Construction and retired from Peterson Construction. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, along with fixing bicycles for children. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly VanSchoyck and Robin Lones; son, Roy King and; thirteen grandchildren: Bruce L. VanSchoyck, Nicole M. VanSchoyck, Billie D. VanSchoyck, Cassie King, Shayn D. Burden, Cheyenne M. Burden, Crystal M. Lones, Amy L. Lones, Carolyn A. Lones, Shawn Lones, Christian Lones, Destiny Lones, and Blaze Lones; many great-grandchildren.. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Lones; son, Robert Lones; step-mother, Trula Mae Lones, step-father, Don Goodwin; brother, Richard A. Lones; sister, Marilyn Wiemert and half-brother, Donovan Lones. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved