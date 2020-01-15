VENEDOCIA — Robert D. "Pooch" Louth, 90, of Venedocia, died 7:58 a.m., Wed. Jan 15, 2020, at Roselawn Manor, Spencerville. He was born May 14, 1929, in Spencer Twp., Allen Co., the son of Donald & Chloe (McCullough) Louth, who preceded him in death. On Jan. 23, 1952, he married Marjorie L. Jones, and she died July 8, 2001.

Survivors include, a longtime special friend, Jeannie Leis, Spencerville, 2 children, Karen (Kenny) Smith, Columbus Grove, OH, & Robert "Bobby" (Janet) Louth, Spencerville; a daughter-in-law, Candie Louth, Ft. Jennings, OH, 7 grandchildren, Ryan Louth, Amanda (David) Todd, Tyler (Erica) Louth, Andrew Louth, Alyssa Louth, Kenny Smith, & Abby Smith; and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Bradley "Brad" Louth, and a brother and sister-in-law, Russell (Judy) Louth.

Pooch worked in the boiler dept. at the Lima Locomotive Works and retired after 32 years of service from BLH, Lima. He then worked for the Ohio State Highway Dept. Van Wert, retiring in 1992 after 11 years of service. A 1947 graduate of Spencerville High School, Pooch was a veteran of the Korea War, serving with U.S. Army. He was a member of the Salem Presbyterian Church, Venedocia, OH. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #191, and member and 9 time past Commander of the Bowersock Bros. V.F.W. Post #6772, both of Spencerville. Pooch enjoyed cutting fire wood, and caring for his dogs.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Sat. Jan. 18, 2020, at the Salem Presbyterian Church, Venedocia , OH, with Rev. Thomas Emery officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Venedocia Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Spencerville Veterans at the church following the funeral service. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Fri. at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, and 1 hr. prior to the service, Sat. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Spencerville V.F.W. or Roselawn Manor Activity Fund. Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]