LIMA — Robert Clarence Maag, age 87, passed away at 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home.

Robert was born on December 5, 1931, in Columbus Grove, Ohio, to the late Rudolph and Rose (Neiling) Maag. On July 3, 1952, in Leipsic, Ohio he married the love of his life Eloise M. (Kuhlman) Maag, who preceded him in death on November 24, 2018, after 66 years of marriage.

Robert served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean war. Robert belonged to St. Gerard's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #370 in Lima, and the American Legion #516 in Columbus Grove.

He is survived by son James (Julie) Maag of Clearwater, FL, daughter Kathleen (John) Carnes of Elida, OH, daughter Suzanne (Jan) McDonald of Columbus Grove, OH, son John (Joyce) Maag of Lima, OH, six grandchildren: Melissa, Katie, Abbey, Emily, Josh and Daniel, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Lois Stiger and Marilyn (Mike) Hinegardner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Harold Maag, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Ed Davis, and brother-in-law Jim Stiger.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Gerard's Catholic Church. Father Michael Sergi will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

