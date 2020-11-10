1/1
Robert Michael Leach
1959 - 2020
LIMA — Robert "Bob" Michael Leach, 61, passed away November 6, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Bob was born February 6, 1959 in Dover, DE, to James Leach and Nancy (Wheeler) Brown, who preceded him in death. On July 18, 1998, he married Anna (Hatton) Leach, who survives him in Lima. Bob attended Lima Senior High School and worked as a cabinet maker at Braun Industries for 15 years. He was a proud United States Army Veteran who served during the Cold War and a Life Member of VFW Post #1275. Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles, golfing and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Ronnie (Rebecca) Leach; daughters, Melissa Nance, Tonya Nance and Angelina (Vanessa) Nance; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter on the way; sister, Kathie (Mark) Mault; brother, Gregory Brown; his shih-tzu, Turbo and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, James Leach, Michelle Gallant and Ronnie Leach. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
