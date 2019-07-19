FINDLAY — Robert W. Millager, 84, passed away July 11, 2019 at The Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio, August 17, 1934 to the late Robert and Margaret (Gelhar) Millager. Bob married Beverly Pingle on December 31, 1957 who survives him in Bluffton.

Bob graduated from Howe Military School and Ohio Northern School of Pharmacy. After serving as an army medic during the Korean War, Bob enjoyed a successful career as a Pharmacist, retiring in 2011.

Bob was a member of the Bluffton American Legion and Pandora Missionary Church. Aside from his family, Bob's greatest love was vacationing in Maine with Bev for 45 years scouring the state for antiques and honing his horseshoe skills on the beach. Back home he was a member of two horseshoe leagues. Bob also loved to cook and bake to the delight of his friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly (Pingle) Millager of Bluffton; his son, Andy (Sue) Millager of Carrboro, NC; daughters Jane (Denny) Edinger of Bluffton; and Jody (Jeff) Forbes of Seville, Ohio. Seven grandchildren, Isaac Edinger, Johanna (Ed) McDaniel, Jamie Forbes, Ryan (Miriam) Millager, Kendra (Matt) Knafel, Alex (Megan) Millager, and Dana Forbes. Six great grandchildren, Jayvion, Ariel, Edward, Elijah, Emersyn, and Simon; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Bob is also survived by his sister Nan (Ed) Watson, brother Dick (Janine) Millager, sister-in-laws Margene Reese, Doris Pingle, and Betty Pingle, and preceded in death by brother Bill (Gwen) Millager.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 2, at 3:00pm at Pandora Missionary Church. Pastor Matt Steiner and Mike Brown will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pandora Missionary Church or the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.