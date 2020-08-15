Robert Montgomery

LIMA — Robert "Bob" Montgomery, age 75 went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Carleen; daughter, Julie (Scott) Jones of Kennesaw, Georgia; son, Christian Montgomery of Lima; and three grandchildren: Ashley, Heather and Ganion. Bob had three brothers: Paul (Cheryl), Jim (Betty Lynn) and Bill (Glenda) Montgomery. Three brother-in-laws: Ralph (Linda), Bob (Darlene) and Steve (Marie) Hollar.

Bob was born in Kenton, Ohio on January 23, 1945 to the late Elza Montgomery and Juanita (Sellers) Montgomery. He married Carleen (Hollar) on April 21, 1978.

He was a member of the Trinity Wesleyan Church. Although immediate family is what is listed, Bob always felt that he had more than one family. He also had his church family, his Concoa family, and his "Cars, Friends, and Heroes" family. Relationships meant more to him than any worldly possession or gain. Bob had a priority in life for which he was known. God first, wife second, families third, others fourth, and himself last. His love for the Lord is what kept those priorities in line at all times.

He had many accomplishments in this life but the ones listed are the only ones that he cared about. He tried at all times to be the person that the Lord wanted him to be. Bob felt your name was the only thing of value in your life, so protect it. He felt your word was your integrity, so keep it. He felt others deserved a second (and third) chance, so be there for them. He felt that if you didn't know the right thing to do, then read the Bible and whatever it said, do it even if it was hard…. because it was right. Bob believed in being there for others. He visited the sick and encouraged the down hearted. He STRONGLY believed in never backing up; but always going forward from today and don't look back if it was going to make you stumble. Bob felt that you should live your life never feeling that you had to cross the street to avoid someone.

Heaven is now a better place and we are worse off for the loss of Bob. He would simply feel that it just means that it's time for others to step up to the plate and to do what the Lord would have them do. We love you Bob; but as you would say…" I love you more."

There will be a Funeral Service at Perry High School Football Stadium on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 starting at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Eric Allen and Pastor Tim Johnson officiating. Friends may gather starting at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. It will be held outside and with social distancing being respectfully observed please. The family would not want anyone getting sick while we are trying to honor Bob's life. Graveside services will be reserved for immediate family.

Flowers may be beautiful; but they are quickly discarded. Please help someone or give to something worthwhile instead, in memory of Bob if you would like.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .