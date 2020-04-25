LIMA — Robert Hardin Moore, 77 of Lima, passed away April 24, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System from Covid-19. Robert was born February 26, 1943 in Somerset, KY, to Thomas and Mildred (Sears) Moore, who preceded him in death. On April 16, 1967, he married Barbara (Clark) Moore, who survives him in Lima. Bob worked as a welder at Superior Coach until he had a stroke in his 30s; he made the best of it and his favorite three words he could say was "praise the Lord". Bob was a proud United States Marines veteran and a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed working on cars and taking his wife, Barb, out to eat; he loved eating cookies. After his stroke, Bob had an organized collection of movies, especially John Wayne films. He lived at Golden Living (Care Core) for the last 11 years of his life and he tried to participate in all the activities. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, James "Jim" Moore, Paul Moore, Rob Moore and Ty Moore; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and his sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Halden) Shelley and Paulette (Richard) Schnipke. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brother, Carl Eugene Moore. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.