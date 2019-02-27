LIMA — Robert "Bob" E. Najmulski, 58, passed away February 27, 2019, at 2:02 am, at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born January 2, 1961 in Cleveland, OH, to the late Robert Najmulski and Billie (McGraw) Sassano who survives in Las Vegas, NV.

Bob graduated from Loara High School in 1979. Bob was a Sheriff's Deputy for Los Angeles County in Los Angeles, California and Allen County in Lima, Ohio. He then became the Law Enforcement Manager for (FAIR) Federation of American Immigration Reform. One of his proudest moments was when he was able to go to the White House in September of 2018 and meet the President of the United States. Bob was known for being very dedicated and determined to give his all when it came to his job. He was also known for being very protective of his family and wanting the best for his children. Bob had strong faith in the Lord and truly believed in the path He took him.

Bob is survived by his mother, Billie Sassano of Las Vegas, NV, step-mother, Kathleen Najmulski of Anaheim, CA, wife, Tiffany Najmulski of Lima, OH, children, Kerrie (Dennis) Calvert of Colorado Springs, CO, Ryan (Stacy) Najmulski of Denver, CO, Kellie (Jordan) Wolf of Buffalo, NY, Megan Najmulski of Buffalo, NY, Emily Najmulski of Buffalo, NY, Dylan Najmulski of Lima, OH, Kristin Najmulski of Lima, OH, siblings, Cynthia Najmulski, Mike Najmulski, Tony McGraw, Tim Najmulski, Patrick Najmulski, grandchildren, Joel James and Amanda James, father-in-law, Jeffry Woten, and mother-in-law, Beverly Howard.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at Lima Baptist Temple, 982 Brower Road, Lima, Ohio 45801 with Pastor Al Elmore to officiate the service. The family will also have visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Temple Christian School, 982 Brower Road, Lima, Ohio 45801.

