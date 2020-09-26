LIMA — Robert O. Newland, 83, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Bob was born on April 10, 1937, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Robert and Maxine (Hoover) Newland. On April 14, 1998, he married Candace "Candy" (Skinner) Newland, who survives in Lima.

Bob graduated from Lima Central High School and attended Northwest Business College and Findlay College in Business Administration. He retired from United Telephone/Sprint after 42 years with them. He belonged to Trinity United Methodist Church in Lima, Ohio. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lima, the Elks Lodge #54, Lima, the Eagles Aerie #370, Lima, and the Moose Lodge #199, Lima. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing on Lake Erie, watching NASCAR, and was a Browns fan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Candy; daughters: Pam Newland and Kelly (Don) Schneider, both of Lima; son, Mike (Kim) Newland of Lima; granddaughter, Brittany (Doug) Hasenkamp of Delphos; great-grandsons: Weston and Baylor Hasenkamp; brother, Rick (Diana) Newland of Sylvania; brother, Tom (Yvonne) Newland of Medina; sister, Darlene Saine of Lima; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brett Gardner; and brother-in-law, Bob Saine.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio; followed by an Elks Lodge of Sorrow Service. The funeral service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Rev. Megan Croy will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Due to Covid please do not send flowers. Contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs, or Kiwanis Playground Fund.

