Robert Nierescher

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI. — NIERESCHER, Robert George, Age 93, of Harbor Springs, MI, formerly of Fenton, MI died October 24, 2020. Private services will be held. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Fenton. The service will be live-streamed at 1 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 and can be viewed on Mr. Nierescher's obituary page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com. Those desiring may make contributions to Michigan Parkinson's Foundation or Emmet County Veterans Affairs.

Robert was born July 31, 1927 in Mount Clemens, MI, the son of John and Katherina (Boltres) Nierescher. He was married to Dolores Maxine Cunningham on October 8, 1949, in Lima, OH; she preceded him in death on January 28, 2018. Mr. Nierescher was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. He was a life member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mr. Nierescher had been the Publisher of the Fenton Independent, Flushing Observer, Putnam County Vidette, Pandora Times, North Baltimore News and Liberty Press. He served as the Mayor of Columbus Grove, OH from 1996-1999. He served as President of the Columbus Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation Board, Putnam County Mayors Association, Mayors Association of Ohio, Michigan Press Association, National Newspaper Association, Buckeye Press Association, Columbus Grove, Ohio Lions Club, Columbus Grove, Ohio Recreation Board, Ohio Basketball Officials Association and ASA Umpires Association. Flushing Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Nierescher also served on the Fenton-Lake Fenton Kiwanis Board, Junior Achievement Board of Directors, Fenton United Way Board. He was the President of the Lake Fenton Board of Education for six years and Chairman of the Lake Fenton Schools Advisory Committee.

He is survived by his daughters, Kerri Hedberg of Crosslake, MN, Kim Hall of Scottsdale, AZ, Kebby Monaghan of Harbor Springs, MI, Kasey Lillie of Merriweather, MI and Kammy Taylor of Norton, OH; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Johnnie, James, Herman and Richard; sisters, Minnie, Dorothy and Elizabeth. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com