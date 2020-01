WAPAKONETA — Robert "Bob" Leroy Niese, 97, died at 10:27 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. The Rev. Sean Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta.