LIMA — Robert F. "Bob O." O'Connor, Age 91, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Lima Convalescent Home. Bob was born in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 29, 1928 to the late Raymond and Josephine (Kerman) O'Connor. On June 25, 1949, Bob married the love of his life, Beatrice A. Longmeier and they celebrated 54 wonderful years of marriage before she passed away in Dec. 2003.

Bob retired from National Cash Register after 34 years as a mechanical and computer repair technician. Bob was a faithful member of the St. Rose Catholic Church Parish, he was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 370 and the Elks Lodge #54 of Lima. Bob was an avid golfer, achieving 2 "hole in ones" in his lifetime. Bob also enjoyed fishing and restoring player pianos.

Bob is survived by his children; Terrance O'Connor of Scottsdale, AZ., Deb (Dave) Vorhees of Lima, Bob (Jackie) O'Connor of Elida, Ted O'Connor of Youngtown, AZ., Ann (Scott) Werland of Brighton, MO., and Erin (Bob) Cloran of The Woodlands, TX., two brothers; Fr. John O'Connor of Greenwood, IN., and Tom (Sue) O'Connor of Dublin, OH. and a sister; Mary Ellen (Richard) Roesch of Bellebrook, OH., 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob is preceded in death by an infant daughter, a brother; Kevin O'Connor, a sister; Elizabeth McFarland, and two daughter in laws; Barbara O'Connor and Betty Cole.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wed. Jan. 8, 2020 at 10 am at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Sergi officiating, burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery

Family and Friends may call from 2 to 8 pm on Tue. Jan. 7, 2020 at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd., Lima, Ohio. A Rosary Service will begin at 7:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in Bob's name to the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District, 2355 Ada Rd., Lima, Ohio 45804.

