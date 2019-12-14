ELIDA — Robert "Bob" O'Keefe, 73, of Elida passed away at 11:05 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 24, 1946, to Eugene and Mildred (Siebeneck) O'Keefe, who both preceded him in death. On July 12, 1977, he married Sherry Winegardner, who survives in Elida.

Bob was a 1965 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He worked at Westinghouse Sunstrand as a painter and in the maintenance department for 30 years. He enjoyed feeding the birds, working on the yard, watching old movies and westerns and playing with his Yorkie, Morgan.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a brothers-in-law Ronnie Wheeler, Ray Carroll and a sister-in-law Marcia O'Keefe and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Carol Flee.

He was preceded in death by three sisters Ruth Carroll, Pat Wheeler and Carol O'Keefe; three brothers William O'Keefe, Bud O'Keefe and John O'Keefe.

He would like to thank Lisa Carroll, David O'Keefe and Jill Bayne, who really helped him out. He would also like to thank Jeff and Rosie Laird and Clarence and Karen Neeper for all the help that they have given to myself and my wife.

There will be no services per Bob's request.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, Allen County Humane Society or to the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

