COLUMBUS GROVE — Robert F. Oard, age 65, passed peacefully at his residence with family and friends at his side on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at approximately 6:00 pm after a short-term battle with cancer.

Bob is the son of the late Albert and Mary (Kerekes) Oard. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

On September 11, 2020 Bob married Sonia Kuhlman who survives in Kalida, Ohio. Bob is also survived in death by his step-son, Dean (Julie) Kuhlman of Findlay, Ohio, two sisters-in-law: Judi Kuhlman (Terry Phillips), Mary Ann Smith (Chuck Newman) of Cloverdale, Ohio, two nieces and a nephew: Cassandra Smith (Brooke Tegenkamp) of Ottawa, Ohio, Kyleigh Smith of Ottoville and Rosten (Brianna) Smith of Kalida, Ohio, three step-grandchildren: Conner Kuhlman of Columbus, Ohio, Carson Kuhlman of Delphos, Ohio, and Bronson Wise of Findlay, Ohio, a great-niece: Oakley Smith, and great-nephew: Nolan Smith, both of Kalida, Ohio.

Bob attended Kalida Local High School. During his high school years, he worked at Buckeye Sugar Beets in Ottawa, Ohio, and part-time for Romie's Carryout in Kalida, which later became J&J's carryout, where he worked for over 44 years. Bob retired from J&J's at the age of 62. In 1974, Bob was a part-time janitor for Kalida Local Schools. He played on J&J's softball men's league for many years. He was a lifetime member of Kalida Fish & Game. Bob enjoyed fishing and riding his motorized scooter.

Bob was a fan of many sports: Kalida Wildcats Basketball & Baseball, the Los Angeles Lakers (especially the late great Kobe Bryant), the Detroit Tigers, the Kansas City Chiefs and of course, the Michigan Wolverines. Bob also loved to follow his favorite sprint car driver #17, Jared Horstman.

Services will be held at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4 pm and from 6 pm until time of service. A memorial service will begin at 7:00 pm and will be conducted by Fr. Mark Hoying and Pastor Jimmy Fry. Friends may share memories at the close of service. Burial will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hughes Cemetery.

"We want everyone to rest assured that if you are in anyway uncomfortable with attending the viewing and/or the funeral due to COVID, we as a family understand." Due to COVID, facemasks and social distancing will be required for viewing and funeral services.

Bob's family would like to thank the St. Rita's staff, St. Rita's Hospice and the staff at the Meadows in Kalida. Special thanks to his in-home nurses, Heather Walters and Sarah Landwehr for their help and support. In addition, they would like to thank all of Bob's friends in the Kalida community that contributed to his care of spent time with him during his final days. Special gratitude to Jeremy, Jenna, Kara, Kent and the entire Jerwers family for making Bob one of their own and the loyalty and fellowship they all showed him over the years, your parents would be proud. God bless you all