ROUNDHEAD — Robert Harlan Overs, 82, Roundhead, OH passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Southlake Orlando Health, Clermont, FL.

Robert was born on June 12, 1938 in Urbana, OH, a son of the late Norman and Emily Shaffer Overs. He married Rose Mary "Rose" White on November 7, 1959 and she preceded him in death on October 5, 2016. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Daniels, his twin brother, Roger, sisters, Doris Kill and Katherine Davis, and half-sisters, Thelma Wilkins and Jeannie Culp and a brother-in-law, Hobart Harrison.

Bob is survived by three children, Johnnie Overs, and Douglas Overs, both of Roundhead, and Deborah Oakley of Lakeview, OH, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one on the way, one sisters, Dorothy Harrison, three brothers, Paul (Becky) Overs, Bill (Linda) Overs and Joe (Glenda) Overs, sister-in-law, Jodi Overs, brother-in-law, Ned Davis and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was a 1956 graduate of Roundhead School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bob retired from Lima Ford Engine Plant. Bob was a life member of Doyle R. Miller Amvets Post #39, and member of Indian Lake Eagles Aeries 3615 and Indian Lake Moose Lodge 1533, all of Lakeview. He enjoyed watching the OSU Buckeyes, dog racing and spending his winter in Florida. Bob knew no strangers and loved socializing.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Visitation is Friday, Nov. 27th from 2-7 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery with military honors provided by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions may be given in his name to Roundhead Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.