ELIDA — Robert L. Potter, 85, died at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 11, 2019, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elida. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, where arrangements are incomplete.