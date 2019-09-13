ELIDA — Robert L. Potter, 85, passed away at 4:25 p.m. September 11, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Home. Robert was born June 29, 1934 in Pickerington, OH, to Roy and Blanche (Moore) Potter who preceded him in death. On September 15, 1962 he married Marilyn S. Cox, who preceded him in death in 2010. After earning his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University, Robert earned his living as a licensed social worker, working at the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Ottawa Valley T-B Hospital. He then moved to St. Rita's Medical Center, working there for 30 years before retiring in 1998. He also served as a consultant at various local nursing homes. In 1967, he was awarded the Elkins Award as the most outstanding counselor of the year over a five-state area. He was a board member of the while also serving on the Social Worker Advisory Committee for the Ohio Hospital Association. He enjoyed needlepoint, gardening, including raising orchids, and traveling. Survivors include his son, Kevin (Teara) Potter of Cardington, OH, his daughter, Gail (Scott) Fessler of Elida, OH, his granddaughter, Molly (Chris) Przekora, his grandson, Oliver Fessler, his great-granddaughter, Peyton Mae Przekora, his sisters-in-law, Ellen Potter of Sanford, NC and Carrol Van Gelder of Chicago, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Irvin Potter. Services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elida, Rev. Paul Scannell to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services - Shawnee Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com